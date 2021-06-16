Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,000. JinkoSolar makes up about 1.4% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.78% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. 23,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

