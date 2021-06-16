Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. 482,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,779,844. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

