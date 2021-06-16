Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Moderna stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,729. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $952,974.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,881.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,955 shares of company stock valued at $283,529,266 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.