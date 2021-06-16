Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 180,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.