Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 869 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,081 shares of company stock worth $58,350,068 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.69. 88,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.70 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

