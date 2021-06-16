Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

