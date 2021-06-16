Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $223,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $80,812,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.61. 112,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

