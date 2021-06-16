Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $116.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $116.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

