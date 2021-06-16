Halitron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAON) Short Interest Update

Halitron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HAON traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 637,184,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,076,875. Halitron has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

About Halitron

Halitron, Inc, an equity holding company, focuses on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses and rolls their assets into its infrastructure. It acquires bankrupt, distressed, insolvent companies inexpensively; and profitable companies at a multiple of EBITDA ranging from two to four times.

