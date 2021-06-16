Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 408.20 ($5.33). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 398.80 ($5.21), with a volume of 789,524 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.76. The firm has a market cap of £794.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

