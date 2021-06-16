H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $16,785,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. 203,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,951. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $70.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.