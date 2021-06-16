Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $328,288.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00430445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,875,066 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

