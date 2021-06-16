GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $14.88. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 180,176 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

