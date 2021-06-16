Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,136 shares during the period. Grubhub comprises about 4.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $113,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grubhub by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.55. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

