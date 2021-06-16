Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.18. 6,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,518. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 28.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,145,000 after acquiring an additional 306,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $65,137,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

