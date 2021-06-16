Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 278,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,559,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.