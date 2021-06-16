Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.97. 234,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

