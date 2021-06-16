Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $8.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

