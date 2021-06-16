Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.37. 151,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

