GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 58,882 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

