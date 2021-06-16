GravityCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,993.10 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $48,993.10 and approximately $24.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00178096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00933635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.14 or 1.00086026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002913 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,840,583 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

