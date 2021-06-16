Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 59,196 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 63.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,196 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $44,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.29. 29,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,612. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

