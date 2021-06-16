Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $392.67 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,966 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Texas Instruments worth $392,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.