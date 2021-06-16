Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $252.91 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,063 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $252,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $77.03. 672,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

