Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 470,872 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $207,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,119,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $271,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 36.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,369,838 shares of company stock worth $89,660,768. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

