Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 646,302 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 151.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FOX worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,032,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of FOX by 732.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 693,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. 26,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,627. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.