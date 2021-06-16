Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.17

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$83.17 and last traded at C$83.15, with a volume of 45387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

