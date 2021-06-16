Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 463,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,607. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

