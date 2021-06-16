Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 242,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,295. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

