Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $19.50 Million Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.44% of Materion worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. 1,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

