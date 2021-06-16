Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 275,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,086,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JRVR traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 20,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,546. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JRVR. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

