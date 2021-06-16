Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of GCM traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.33. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.94 and a 12-month high of C$8.40.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$129.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Serafino Iacono purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,119.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,639,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,227,801.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

