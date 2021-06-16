Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.39. 526,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15. The stock has a market cap of $432.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.