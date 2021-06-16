Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.28. The company had a trading volume of 178,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

