Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

VLO traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 267,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,671. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.85, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

