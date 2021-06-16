GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.60 and last traded at $87.60. 4,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

