Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $124,635.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

