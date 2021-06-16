Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.