Global-e Online Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 21st (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online’s (NASDAQ:GLBE) quiet period will end on Monday, June 21st. Global-e Online had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $375,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Global-e Online’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

GLBE opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

