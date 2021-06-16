Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,496 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 106,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 95.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.03. 10,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.14 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

