Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. 84,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,030. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.