Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
