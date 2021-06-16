Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

