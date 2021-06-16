Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in May

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 13th total of 957,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.
GLCNF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,928. Glencore has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37.
About Glencore
