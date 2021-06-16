Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in May

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 13th total of 957,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

GLCNF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,928. Glencore has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

