Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 514,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,690. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a PE ratio of -78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.