Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -245.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.34 million, a PE ratio of -78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

