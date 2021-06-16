Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.98

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 1360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $839.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

