Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $471,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

