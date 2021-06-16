Gitcoin Price Tops $9.33 (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.33 or 0.00024016 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $132.45 million and approximately $34.24 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00764785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.65 or 0.07784249 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

