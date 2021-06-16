Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.75

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.75 and traded as high as C$43.66. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$43.44, with a volume of 236,368 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a PE ratio of -257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.75.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

