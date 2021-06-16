Gifto Hits 1-Day Volume of $34.26 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and $34.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00762647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.37 or 0.07694622 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

